Men, woman taken into custody after multi-agency pursuit in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are in custody after a multi-agency pursuit in Tooele County Sunday morning.

A statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety says the incident began with an attempted traffic stop at 7:30 a.m. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a black pickup truck, traveling north on State Route 36, due to an equipment issue, the statement says.

“The vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue the vehicle,” the DPS statement says. “The last known location was given and officers searched the area. The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and a female passenger.

“The vehicle was found abandoned in a neighborhood with a female running in the area. The female was taken into custody without incident. The male was found in the foothills above Lakepoint but units were unable to reach him before a white pickup truck stopped in the area.”

The male then got into a light-colored pickup truck driven by another male, the statement says. The pickup then drove down a number of dirt roads and through open pastures.

“Officers from UHP, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, Grantsville PD, and Tooele PD assisted withholding containment on the dirt roads in the area,” the statement says. The DPS helicopter was contacted and was able to follow the suspect after he broke through a fence to get back on city roads.

“The helicopter continued to follow relaying locations for ground units to get into position to intercept when the vehicle stopped,” it says. “The vehicle fled through several fields and eventually broke down in a field near Rush Valley. Units were able to locate and arrest both suspects. No officers or civilians were injured during the event.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.