Men’s homeless center in South Salt Lake evacuated due to electrical fire

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police officers helped with a full evacuation of the Pamela Atkinson Resource Center (PARC) early Tuesday morning due to an electrical fire.

The fire was in one of the elevators at center.

“South Salt Lake Fire personnel contained the fire quickly,” says a South Salt Lake Police statement.

“Further investigation will be conducted by South Salt Lake Fire Department. All residents have been returned to the PARC without further incident.”

PARC was designed to house as many as 300 homeless men.