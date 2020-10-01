Meteor lights up early morning sky from Ohio to Washington, D.C.

BEFORD COUNTY, Pa., Sept 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A fireball streaking across the eastern sky was seen by people in 14 states and Canada early Wednesday morning.

The spectacular sight was also captured on dash-cam video by a truck driver traveling westbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford County about 5:25 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

According to TruckerBeetleBaily he and his big rig were near mile marker 150 on Interstate 76 when apparent meteor appeared. This video was recorded with a Garmin DashCam Mini

The American Meteor Society said it received reports of hundreds of sightings from people in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York and Ontario.

Astronomers say they the brilliant streak of light was likely the result of a singular random meteor entering the Earth’s atmosphere.