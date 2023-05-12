Meth disguised as peanut butter intercepted at Salt Lake airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seized just over a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine passing for a tasty snack Thursday at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Curiosity arose when the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) noticed a suspicious jar of peanut butter during routine screening.

They notified members of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division, reads a departmental press release on social media. T SA officials initially found a regular, consumer-sized, peanut butter jar filled with a crystalized substance. SLCPD Airport officers secured the luggage and detained two people as part of their investigation.

Officers, working with the SLCPD’s full-time detective assigned to the Airport Division, obtained a search warrant for the travelers’ belongings, police said, locating a second peanut butter jar, like the first, with crystal methamphetamine concealed inside.

Officers t ook both people to the Airport Operations Center to process the evidence and interview the two passengers. Officers arrested 61-year-old Melissa Hoching, booking her into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance.