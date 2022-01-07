Metro Gang Unit investigates shooting in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Thursday night in Ogden.

Officers responded at 9:54 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound in the area of 344 8th St., where they found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Ogden City Police Department said in a news release.

The Ogden Metro Gang Unit is handling the investigation, and OCPD said no suspects have yet been identified.

