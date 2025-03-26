Mia Love funeral services announced; open to public

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Memorial services for former Utah congresswoman and Saratoga Springs Mayor Mia Love have been announced.

Love, 49, who died Sunday after a three year battle with glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer, will be memorialized on April 6 and 7. Members of the public are invited to attend.

On April 6, a Sunday, Love will lie in state from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Utah State Capitol Rotunda.

On April 7, at 10 a.m., a memorial service for Love will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Institute of Religion on the University of Utah campus, 1780 S. Campus Drive, in Salt Lake City. The public, again, is welcome.

In lieu of flowers, Love’s family asks interested parties to consider donating to the Robert Preston Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University Hospital or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.