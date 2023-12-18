Microshelter community for homeless begins operations in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office has announced that the first microshelter community began operations Friday and will support up to 50 homeless people in a non-congregant setting as they connect with resources to transition to permanent supportive housing.

Switchpoint, the nonprofit organization selected by the State Office of Homeless Services earlier this month, will provide services through April 30 of next year, the statement says. It is located at 300 South and 600 West.

“In collaboration with Salt Lake City, Switchpoint, and the State Office of Homeless Services, this temporary microshelter community will pilot a new component to the state’s homeless services network,” says the announcement from Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office. “This temporary microshelter community will inform the state’s implementation of a more permanent site, which is anticipated to operate in 2024 under state management.”

State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Niederhauser said the setting offers immediate relief to people living on the streets of Salt Lake City.

“Our goal is stabilization, ensuring not only a secure and safe environment, but also providing individuals with a sense of security for themselves and their personal belongings,” he said.

Wayne Niederhauser Photo Office of Gov Spencer Cox

Switchpoint will provide 24-hour support to 50 individuals who are being selected through emergency shelter coordination by local homeless service partners. Individuals will live on-site in secure shelter units that are fully equipped with heating, lighting, air conditioning, electrical outlets, and beds.

“With 19 projects across three counties, Switchpoint’s expertise covers a broad range, including street outreach, emergency shelter, permanent housing, and homeless prevention,” said Carol Hollowell, executive director. “This substantial experience uniquely positions us to manage the microshelter community with a compassionate and holistic approach. At Switchpoint, we eagerly anticipate using our diverse skills and unwavering commitment to create a safe, supportive, and compassionate environment for our fellow Utahns in need.”

The Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City is executing a land lease with Switchpoint.

The Salt Lake City police and fire departments concluded site inspections last week and will continue to provide dedicated support to ensure the individuals on-site and in the surrounding neighborhood are safe and secure.

Salt Lake City Building Services completed a certificate of occupancy to ensure the site complies with all safety standards to support the tenants.

Mendenhall also commented in the released statement.

“Partnership, compassion, and deliberate organization of the temporary microshelter community are establishing an important model of shelter services that can support individuals in communities across the state,” she said. “I am grateful for Switchpoint and the State Office of Homeless Services for their commitment and dedication to collaborating on this program.”