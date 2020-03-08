Midvale carjacking victim beaten by armed men

MIDVALE, Utah, March 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an armed carjacking that started at an apartment complex in Midvale and ended at an undisclosed location in South Salt Lake.

Unified Police Department Detective Kevin Mallory told Gephardt Daily a 20-year-old man had arrived at a party in the company of two women at the Brighton Place Apartments, 135 W. Plumtree Lane in Midvale.

The victim told police as he was getting out of his car he approached by a group of men who attempted to steal the car at gunpoint, Mallory said.

When the men realized the vehicle was a stick shift, they forced the owner to drive them to an undisclosed location in South Salt Lake where they left him with a head injury and laceration to his eye. He did not require hospitalization, Mallory said.

The suspects then took the victim’s car, which had his wallet and other personal items in it.

Mallory said police believe the suspects still have possession of the victim’s car.

The two women who were with the victim reported the incident to the UPD Millcreek precinct, while the man reported the incident to the UPD Midvale precinct. The incident is being investigated by the UPD’s Midvale precinct.

Mallory said the suspects were not known to the victim.