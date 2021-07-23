Midvale city officials offer advice to residents for storm damage clean-up

MIDVALE, Utah, July 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Midvale officials are offering advice to residents after a severe thunderstorm swept through the area Thursday evening.

“The severe thunderstorm hit some Midvale neighborhoods especially hard last night causing significant damage to trees,” said a Facebook post from Midvale City Government “Specifically, the neighborhoods from the north border of Midvale to 7200 South, and from State Street through 500 East.”

Throughout the night, the Midvale Public Works team has worked closely with Unified Police Department to address downed trees that are blocking streets, the post said. If you notice downed trees, you are asked to contact the Public Works dispatch at 801-567-7235. The Public Works offices are closed Friday, so press 1 then 0 to get to a dispatch operator.

“If you live in the hard-hit area, please break up the branches and place them on your park strip,” the post said. “Our Public Works team will pick up the branches next week. Please note that our Public Works team cannot enter private property. So, please be sure to place the limbs on your park street or curb, if necessary.”

If you do not live in the hard-hit area, you can bring branches to Midvale City Park at 7720 S. Chapel St. and place the branches next to the glass recycling bin located in the southeast corner of the parking lot. “Please use consideration when placing branches in the parking lot, and do not place them anywhere but next to the recycling bin,” the post said.

For all emergency situations, including downed power lines, please call 911 immediately.