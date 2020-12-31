Midvale hotel visitor stabbed by man with scissors while investigating hallway disturbance

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Midvale hotel guest is in critical condition after being stabbed while investigating a hallway disturbance outside his room early Thursday morning.

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker told Gephardt Daily officers were dispatched to the InTown Suites Extended Stay at 7200 S. 151 West about 12:53 a.m. on a domestic violence call and possible stabbing.

According to Barker, the hotel guest had encountered a man in the hotel’s hallway who was chasing a woman with a pair of scissors. The assailant then allegedly stabbed the guest before running and hiding in a nearby staircase.

Officers arrived and tried to take the blood-spattered assailant into custody, but he refused.

After allegedly resisting arrest police tased the man at least twice, Barker said, but were still unable to put handcuffs on him.

A police K-9 was finally deployed and after a few moments the suspect was taken into custody.

Barker said the stabbing victim was conscious and talking while being rushed to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition.

The alleged attacker was also taken to a hospital for apparent dog bite wounds. He was expected to be booked into jail on a variety of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

The woman the assailant was chasing was uninjured in the incident, Barker said.