Midvale traffic stop leads to discovery of 2K fentanyl pills

MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police who stopped a driver Saturday for failure to use a turn signal ended up booking the driver and passenger into custody after finding an estimated 2,000 fentanyl pills in their vehicle, along with heroin and methamphetamines.

“Officer from Midvale Unified Police observed a black Jeep Cherokee with a temporary tag near 300 West 7200 South,” says an arrest document for driver Lesman Aguilar-Membrano, 26.

Officers made a traffic stop, and Aguilar-Membrano identified himself by a false name and birthday.

“A Unified Police K-9 was deployed around the exterior of the vehicle. The K-9 officer indicated there was a controlled substance in the vehicle.

“The subsequent search of the vehicle, located two backpacks of roughly 2,000 pills of ‘M30’ blue, presumed fentanyl pills, crystal-like substance presumed to be methamphetamine, a black tar-like substance presumed to be heroin, a large amount of U.S. currency and multiple plastic bags consistent with distribution of controlled substance.”

Both Aguilar-Membrano and his passenger, 20-year-old Wilfredo Alvarez-Cantor, were taken into custody. Post Miranda, both men admitted to selling fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin.

Aguilar-Membrano was arrested for investigation of alleged:

Fraudulent/false documents, a second-degree felony

Distribute/offer/arranged distribution of controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Providing peace officer false personal info, a class C misdemeanor

Alvarez-Cantor was arrested for investigation of:

Distribute/offer/arranged distribution of a controlled substances, a second-degree felony

Providing a peace officer false information, a class C misdemeanor

Both men were ordered held without bail.