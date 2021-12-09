Midway Ice Castles begins build up, set to open New Year’s Day

MIDWAY, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Midway Ice Castles is beginning its build in Soldier Hollow, with a planned opening date on New Year’s Day.

“Let your imagination run wild as you explore caverns and tunnels made entirely from ice,” said a Facebook post.

“Race down an ice-carved slide and squeeze through crawl spaces and slot canyons to discover new experiences around every corner.

With fountains, thrones, wishing wells, sleigh rides, and more, you’ll be mesmerized by this unique, and family-friendly attraction.”

The attraction will be at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center at 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane in Midway.

The planned opening date is Jan. 1, but the event is weather dependent and dates may be subject to change.

Tickets are between $11 and $22 and can be purchased here.