Midway Ice Castles set to open Wednesday

MIDWAY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Midway Ice Castles is set to open Wednesday, officials said.

Tickets to the attraction at 700 Homestead Drive go on sale Monday at 5 p.m.

“If you purchased during the presale, be sure to check your email and reserve your preferred date/time before tickets go on sale,” said a Facebook post.

The attraction in Midway is part of Ice Castles, an interactive frozen attraction located in several cities across the country.

“The experience is built entirely by hand using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists,” says the Ice Castles Facebook page. “The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, and fountains.”

For information about COVID-19 precautions at the attraction click here.

For more information on Midway Ice Castles and to purchase tickets click here.