Mike Bloomberg campaign announces venue for Salt Lake City stop Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Mike Bloomberg’s campaign has announced the venue for a stop in Salt Lake City Thursday.

The venue will be 6SIX9, at 669 South West Temple St., which according to the venue’s website, accommodates 1,200 people. The doors will open at 8 a.m. with the event set to begin at 9 a.m.

“Join hundreds of Utah community members, leaders, and activists for a rally with Mike Bloomberg,” said the former New York City mayor’s website.

Bloomberg also visited in Salt Lake City on Jan. 18 for a rally at Impact Hub.