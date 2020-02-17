Mike Bloomberg to campaign in Salt Lake City Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Mike Bloomberg will make a second campaign stop in Salt Lake City Thursday.

“Join hundreds of Utah community members, leaders, and activists for a rally with Mike Bloomberg,” said the former New York City mayor’s website.

The time and venue has yet to be confirmed. Click here to sign up for the event.

Bloomberg also visited in Salt Lake City on Jan. 18 for a rally at Impact Hub.

Bloomberg’s visit will follow a campaign stop from former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Monday evening (tonight).

Buttigieg’s website said: “Meet Pete Buttigieg in Salt Lake City for a town hall on Monday, Feb. 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP for details. See you there!”

The venue was first announced as The Complex, near the Gateway, but that has now been changed to The Union Event Center at 235 N. 500 West.