Mike Lee acknowledges Biden’s Electoral College certification; says ‘concerns regarding fraud and irregularities’ still need to be addressed by Congress

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mike Lee has issued a statement acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden’s certification by the Electoral College.

The final Electoral College results were 306 for President-elect Joe Biden and 232 for Donald Trump.

“Our election process took a major step today (Tuesday) when presidential electors met in their respective states and cast 306 electoral votes for former Vice President Joe Biden — more than the 270 electoral votes he needs to become president-elect,” Lee’s statement said. “Concerns regarding fraud and irregularities in this election remain active in multiple states, and those concerns need to be addressed by Congress and state and local officials throughout the country. But absent new information that could give rise to a judicial or legislative determination altering the impact of today’s electoral-college votes, Joe Biden will become president of the United States on January 20, 2021.”

Biden, speaking after the Electoral College affirmed his election win Monday night, called on the nation to “turn the page” and unite.

“Once again, in America, the rule of law, our Constitution, and the will of the people prevailed,” Biden said. “Our democracy pushed, tested, threatened, proved to be resilient, true and strong.”

Biden noted that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received more votes “than any ticket has received in the history of America.”

Biden highlighted how many officials faced political pressure, verbal abuse and threats of physical violence.

“It is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of abuse and threats we saw in this election,” he said. “It’s simply unconscionable. We all these public servants a debt of gratitude. They didn’t seek the spotlight. Our democracy survived because of them which is proof once more that it’s every day Americans infused with honor, character and decency that is the heart of this nation.”