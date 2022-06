June 8 (UPI) — A military aircraft crashed in Southern California on Wednesday, said officials with a nearby naval air facility who were working to determine if there were any casualties.

The Naval Air Facility El Centro said military and civilian first responders were on the scene responding to the crash.

“We can confirm that an aircraft belonging to [the 3rd] Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis, CA,” the facility said on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story.