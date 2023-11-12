Millard Co. Sheriff update: Suspect in shooting has surrendered

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millard County Sheriff’s Office updated a news release Sunday morning to say wanted shooting suspect Zachary Pikyavit has surrendered to law enforcement officials.

“Zachary has turned himself in and is safely in custody,” the MCSO statement says. “Thanks to all for their help in this effort.”

The initial statement was issued about 8 hours earlier, at 2 a.m., and asked people to be on the lookout for 31-year-old Pikyavit, wanted after a shooting Saturday.

According to a statement by the Millard County Sheriff‘s Office “… Deputies and Troopers from the Highway Patrol responded to a report of a gunshot victim who had been shot in the Meadow area.”

“The suspect fled following the shooting and efforts were made to locate him. The suspect, 31-year-old Zachary Pikyavit was not able to be located. … He is considered armed and dangerous.”

No information about the condition of the shooting victim has been released.