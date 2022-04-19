Millard Co. Sheriff seeks information on missing man

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, April 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and possibly endangered man.

Missing is Jonathan Barrett Brantley, 22.

“His vehicle, a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma with Wyoming registration, was located in the West Desert of Millard County around the Notch Peak/Tule Valley area,” says a Millard County Sheriff statement.

“Jonathan left his cell phone in the vehicle. The vehicle appears it has been abandoned for an unknown amount of time.”

Anyone who has information or has been in contact with Brantley is asked to call the Millard County Sheriff’s Office at 435-743-5302. The incident number is #115768.