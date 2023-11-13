Millard Co. Sheriff: Suspect who surrendered after shooting to be investigated for attempted murder

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man who allegedly shot and critically injured a male victim Saturday will be investigated for attempted murder, his arrest document says.

An affidavit for Zachary Joe Pikyavit says that on Saturday, he was riding in a vehicle near the town of Meadow with a woman, her daughter and the man who was later shot when Pikyavit “became upset, so they let him out of the vehicle.”

The female witness “said the victim exited the vehicle to comfort Zachary,” say arrest documents filed by an officer of the Millard County Sheriff‘s Office.

“The witness said Zachary pulled out a .22 magnum handgun and fired several shots at the victim. The witness said the victim was struck in the abdomen by one of the shots. The victim fell to the ground.”

The woman told Millard County Sheriff investigators that “Zachary left the area on foot and he was still armed. The victim was transported to the hospital by the witness.”

The victim was taken first to Fillmore Community Hospital, but was later Life Flighted to another hospital for surgery to treat his injuries, the MCSO statement says.

“Zachary was not located,” the affidavit adds.

The Sheriff’s Department issued a news release at about 2 a.m. Sunday asking the public to be aware that Pikyavit remained at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous. At about 10 a.m. Sunday, the MCSO updated its social media post to say Pikyavit had turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Department and was in custody.

“During an interview with Zachary, he said he fired two warning shots into the air and one shot at the victim,” his affidavit says. “Zachary said he heard the victim say he was not hit by the first two shots. Zachary said he then fired a third shot at the victim. Zachary said he used a .22 magnum handgun to shoot the victim. Zachary provided the location of the firearm.”

The affidavit noted that there are houses in the area where Pikyavit fired the handgun, and that “the witness and her daughter were in the vehicle close to where Zachary discharged the firearm.”

It added that “Zachary will be charged with attempted murder.”

The affidavit currently describes Pikyavit’s offense as (attempted) murder, a first-degree felony. Actual charges will be determined by the Millard County District Attorney.

Pikyavit was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Sunday, and was booked into the Millard County jail at 1:26 p.m. Monday, his court document says. Pikyavit was ordered held without bail.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.