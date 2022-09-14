Millard County Jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

FILLMORE, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Millard County Jail inmate died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in his cell.

The Millard County Sheriff’s Office said the man was found in the “early morning hours” and alone in his cell at the jail, 765 S. State Route 99.

“Life-saving efforts were initiated and the inmate was transported to Fillmore Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The Iron-Garfield-Beaver Critical Incident Task Force will conduct an independent investigation, the release states.

No other information about the inmate or the circumstances of his death were released Tuesday.