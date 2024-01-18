Millard County man arrested after alleged DUI crash into wife’s vehicle

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Millard County man has been arrested after police say he intentionally crashed into a vehicle driven by his wife while under the influence of alcohol Wednesday afternoon.

The 36-year-old Hinckley resident was arrested following the crash near state Route 257 and U.S. 50.

Gephardt Daily is not naming the suspect to protect his spouse’s identity.

Witnesses told Millard County sheriff‘s deputies the husband crashed into the driver’s side of his wife’s vehicle, causing both vehicles to go off the road about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to a probable cause statement filed in 4th District Court. No injuries were reported.

Without being questioned, the suspect told deputies, “I’m guilty of all of it,” the affidavit states.

Deputies said they could smell alcohol on the suspect who has two previous DUI convictions within the past 10 years, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was arrested for investigation of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Alcohol-restricted driving, one third-degree felony and one class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

He is being held without bail in the Millard County Jail.