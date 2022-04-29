Millard County Sheriff: Body found by hikers may be missing 22-year-old man

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man missing since earlier this month may have been found Thursday, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon.

A body was observed by hikers in an extended area where the truck belonging to 22-year-old Jonathan Barrett Brantley was found earlier in April.

“A recovery was completed by MCSO, Search and Rescue, and Medical Examiner personnel as assisted by parties who had made the discovery,” says the MCSO post on Facebook.

“While this development suggests a solution to this missing person case, a positive identification is pending and required prior to any further update,” the post says. “Efforts to this end are quickly underway as supported by the State Medical Examiner’s Office and details from the investigation.

“We continue to offer the family our support and prayers during this difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office issued a request for the public’s help in locating Jonathan Brantley on April 19, after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma was located in the West Desert of Millard County. The young man’s cellphone was still in the vehicle.

Anyone who spoke with Brantley recently or who has any information regarding this case may call the Millard County Sheriff’s Office at 435-743-5302. The incident number is #115768.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made known.