Millard County sheriff hoping to solve 65-year-old case of human remains

FILLMORE, Utah, Nov. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millard County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up efforts to identify human remains found in 1958.

Early analysis and speculation say the remains are male, and due to the extent of the skeleton’s healed injuries, possibly those of a cowboy or rodeo performer — or a noted literary figure lost wandering Utah’s deserts almost 100 years ago.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been working to identify remains reportedly found in or around Kanosh in 1958,” according to an online press release Friday from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office. “In this effort, we have teamed up with Othram Laboratories to conduct DNA testing on these remains. A crowdfunding campaign has been started on DNASolves to help pay for the cost of the remaining casework.

“If you would like to contribute, more information is available here.

DNASolves provided a synopsis of the history of the remains:

“In 1958, the remains of an unknown individual were found in Kanosh, Utah, a small desert town in Millard County.

“In 1979, the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office was notified about the existence of the remains.”

It is not known who discovered the remains or where they were stored prior to the medical examiner’s office receiving them 21 years later.

The remains were stored without any clues to help determine who the unknown person may be, according to the synopsis.

In 2020, more than 60 years after the remains were discovered, a forensic anthropology analysis was completed.

“It was determined that the skeletal remains are likely that of a white male, estimated to be between 5’8” and 6’2” tall, who at the time of his death was between 25 and 35 years old. The anthropological assessment determined that the decedent experienced skeletal trauma during his life.

“While estimates of an individual’s lifestyle and occupation are not routinely estimated when examining skeletal remains, the extent of healed injuries that were sustained during the man’s life indicate that he may have been a working cowboy or rodeo athlete.”

He may also have been knock-kneed.

It is speculated that these remains could be that of Everett Ruess, an American artist, poet and writer who was known to be exploring the Utah deserts in the 1930s when he went missing.

“However, with the passing of decades and the lack of identifying characteristics or other information, the identity of the man is unknown. In 2020, details of the case were entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).”

In 2023, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office teamed with Othram Laboratories to determine if advanced DNA testing could help to finally identify the remains of the John Doe.

Anyone who may assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office and reference agency case No. 197900337.