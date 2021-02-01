Millard County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Millard County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam.

“We have had a report to us that someone using our sheriff’s office number calling them and telling them they have a warrant, and then to pay for the warrant using prepaid cards,” said a Facebook post. “This is a scam. Please pass this along to your loved ones so we can prevent the scammers from victimizing people in our area.”

For more on phone scams involving law enforcement officials, court officers, and U.S. Marshals, click here.