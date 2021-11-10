Millard County Sheriff’s officials searching for man on foot in I-15 area

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Millard County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man on foot in the area of Interstate 15 Wednesday.

“For our communities along I-15: if you spot a male wearing dark bulky clothing, described to have a stocky build walking or attempting to hitchhike, please do not approach,” said a Facebook post from Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials are searching particularly in the area of mile post 70.

It is not clear at this stage what the man is wanted for.

If you see the man, you are asked to call 911 or Millard County Sheriff’s dispatch at 435-743-5302.