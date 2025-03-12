Millard County teacher arrested for alleged rape of juvenile former student

DELTA, Utah, March 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A teacher at Delta Middle School has been charged with the rape of a former student who is now in high school.

Malori Nielson, 28, is charged with that first-degree felony, and with distribution of pornography by an adult, a third-degree felony.

The alleged victim was Nielson’s student during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

“It was also reported that the defendant had sent a nude video of herself to the alleged victim and that several other students had seen the video and had recently confronted the defendant about the video,” says a court document filed against Nielson by the Millard County Attorney’s Office.

Law enforcement officials interviewed “several friends of the alleged victim who reported they had seen the video and could identify the defendant as the nude individual in the video,” charging documents say. “One of the individuals who was interviewed reported that when the defendant was confronted about the video, she acknowledged she was the individual in the video and began crying.”

The video was reportedly sent to the boy by Nielson in December, “and that the alleged victim had asked the friend to record the video off of the alleged victim’s phone, so that the friend had a copy of the video on his phone. The friend reported that he had since deleted the video from his phone.”

On March 7, last Friday, officers with the Millard County Sheriff‘s Office interviewed the alleged victim, who said that while he was Nielson’s student and since then, “he spent time in her classroom after school hours. He reported that the defendant would allow him and his friends to access the school gymnasium to play basketball when the school was closed.”

The student said he and Nielson communicated through Snapchat so he could access the school gym, and that “the defendant had sent him a nude video of herself via Snapchat on or about Dec. 6, 2024. He also disclosed that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the defendant in May 2024 near the end of the school year,” when he would have been 15 years old.

Court documents also noted that, at the time of the incident, “the defendant occupied a position of special trust.”