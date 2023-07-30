Millard County wildfire estimated at 42 acres, 80% contained

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire burning in western Millard County since Friday morning was estimated at 42 acres at 80% contained Saturday night.

The Mountain Home Fire is burning about 21 miles southeast of Garrison, state wildfire officials said.

“Firefighters including helitack, hand crews, and smoke jumpers made excellent progress today while utilizing helicopter bucket drops for securing and mopping up the fire,” Utah Fire Info stated on social media Saturday night.