Millcreek man in critical condition after being stabbed outside his home

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds Saturday night after he was attacked near his home in Millcreek.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, with the Unified Police Department, said police received a call from an individual who said they heard yelling outside, went out to see what was going on, and saw their neighbor being attacked.

The incident happened in a neighborhood in the area of 4600 South and 2200 East.

“The victim was stabbed numerous times and was taken to St. Mark’s Hospital in critical condition,” Lassig told Gephardt Daily.

The unidentified suspect fled on foot in a northwest direction.

The only description police have of the suspect is that he was a “darker-skinned male, and shirtless.”

Police have set up wide containment area and K-9 units have been called in to help in the search the suspect.

The investigation is currently underway, and the police are asking anyone who has any information about the incident to call police dispatch at 801-840-4000.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more information becomes available.