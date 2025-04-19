Millcreek mayor speaks out for 3 resident families, with ‘proper documentation,’ ordered to leave country

MILLCREEK, Utah, April 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Jeff Silvestrini, the mayor of Millcreek, has spoken out for three families living in the city after they reportedly received letters from Homeland Security ordering them to leave the country.

“I have been advised that three refugee families living lawfully and with proper documentation in Millcreek have received a letter this week from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security informing that their parole is being revoked within seven days and directing them to leave the United States,” says a statement issued by Silvestrini.

“By all appearances, this action has been taken without a hearing or affording these individuals any due process whatsoever, nor offering them an opportunity to appeal,” the Mayor’s letter says.

“We certainly can hope that these letters were a mistake — a shocking and unacceptable one for sure. If they were not, they are an affront to constitutionally guaranteed rights to all persons in the United States to due process of law. See U.S.Constitution, Amendment 5. Our forebears fought a revolution to secure these rights, and we must all stand up when our government abridges them.

“We have reached out to our Congressional delegation for assistance to investigate and, if appropriate, remedy this situation,” Silvestrini wrote in a message shared from a social media link.

“Millcreek is in no way a ‘sanctuary city’ and we respect the right and duty of our federal government to enforce our immigration laws and even to deport violent criminals. But every person in the United States is entitled under the Constitution’s 5th Amendment to notice and a fair hearing before legal action can be taken against them. It does not appear that happened here.

“We value our immigrant and refugee residents who have lawful status and we want them to feel safe in Millcreek. We will not stand by silently when the rights of people in our community are violated. When that happens, we will circle the wagons, speak out and defend the liberties we are guaranteed under the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Utah. That is the oath I took when I assumed my office as Mayor of Millcreek.

“As Mayor of all Millcreek residents, I want you to know that I stand with you and will seek to assist you in ensuring your rights are respected.”