Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming.

“Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department.

“It appears she ran out of fuel and began walking. Unfortunately, due to weather conditions she did not survive. We are saddened at the outcome of this case. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.”

Unified Police officials had issued a Silver Alert for Acoba on Friday of last week.