MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police responded to a two-vehicle collision in Millcreek just before noon Monday.

The accident happened at the intersection of 3900 South and Highland Drive.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the red minivan ran a red light “and was T-boned by a westbound vehicle. That caused the minivan to roll.”

Cutler said there were no injuries.