Minnesota man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting at troopers, Juab County civilian

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a 2021 incident in which he escaped troopers’ custody in Juab County, shot at Utah Highway Patrol troopers, and fired at a civilian vehicle during a failed carjacking attempt, hitting a passenger in the leg with a bullet.

“According to court documents, on May 19, 2021, James Howard Klein, 35, of Chaska, Minnesota, was stopped by deputies in Juab County off Interstate 15 for a traffic violation,” says a statement issued Monday by the United States Attorney’s Office District of Utah.

“During a search of Klein’s vehicle, deputies found nine pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded Hi-Point C9 9mm handgun. As deputies continued their search, Klein was placed in the front passenger side of a Juab County Sheriff deputy’s vehicle. Unhandcuffed, Klein slid to the driver’s side of the deputy’s vehicle and took off at a high rate of speed until losing control and disabling the vehicle at the next exit.”

Troopers followed Klein, signaling him to stop, and arrived behind the deputy’s stolen vehicle.

“Klein exited the vehicle and pulled out a secured Colt Defense 5.56 rifle and started shooting at UHP troopers, who returned fire,” the DOJ Utah statement says. “Klein flagged down two bystanders in a white Ford Escape while holding the rifle. Threatening the bystanders with the gun, he attempted to take their vehicle and shoot them. As the bystanders escaped, Klein fired shots at their vehicle several times, eventually striking the passenger in the leg. Klein continued to shoot at troopers.”

Attempting to escape on foot, Klein hid by a nearby river.

“Additional law enforcement units arrived, located Klein and took him into custody,” court documents say.

Klein “admitted that he discharged a firearm during and in relation to carjacking and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute offenses.”

Following his conviction, Klein was ordered to serve 300 months — that’s 25 years — in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

“You engaged in some of the most egregious offenses I have ever seen during my time on the bench,” said United States District Court Judge Jill N. Parrish.

Assistant United States Attorney Stewart M. Young commented during sentencing.

“The valiant UHP troopers engaged in a harrowing firefight with Mr. Klein that could have turned deadly at any point,” he said, according to the DOJ Utah news release. “Mr. Klein’s carjacking activities could have resulted in deadly consequences for the victims in this case as well. We are grateful that no one perished because of Mr. Klein’s actions.”

Acting Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the Salt Lake City FBI also commented.

“Mr. Klein’s brazen actions demonstrate how desperate he was to evade arrest at the expense of law enforcement and public safety. This sentencing is an example of how the FBI and our partners work together to ensure violent offenders like Mr. Klein are not free to roam our streets for a long time.”

U.S. Attorney, Trina A. Higgins, of the District of Utah made the announcement. The case was investigated jointly by The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Utah Highway Patrol, Juab County Sheriff’s Office, and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen L. Nelson and Stewart M. Young of the District of Utah prosecuted the case.