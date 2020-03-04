Minor injuries reported after 3-vehicle rollover crash in Roy

ROY, Utah, March 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Minor injuries have been reported after a three-vehicle crash in Roy Wednesday morning in which one vehicle rolled.

A Facebook post from Roy City Police Department at noon said the crash is at 4800 S. 1900 West.

“Westbound 4800 South is closed from 1900 West due to a three-vehicle crash,” the post said. “Only minor injuries were reported, all were evaluated on scene by medical and released.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.