Miranda Lambert breaks, reschedules date tonight with Salt Lake City audience

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Singer Miranda Lambert has announced she cannot perform her show tonight, Friday, Jan.31, at Vivint Smart Home Area.

“I am so sorry to announce that I am having to reschedule the show tonight,” Lambert said in an afternoon tweet, which came hours before her scheduled show at 7 p.m.

“I’ve been doing everything in my power to be 100%, but my voice is just not there. Not even close. I am so sorry to let everyone down,” her message says, in part.

She has rescheduled, the tweet said, with Jan. 31 tickets to be honored at a Tuesday, Feb. 25 concert, to include singers Lance and Cody Johnson.

