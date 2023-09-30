Miss Utah USA wins national competition

RENO, Nevada, Sept. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Miss Utah USA, Noelia Voigt, on Friday won the Miss USA contest, broadcast from Reno, Nevada.

The contest was broadcast by the CW network. Runners up, from first to fourth, were Miss Hawaii USA , Savannah Gankiewicz; Miss Wisconsin USA, Alexis Loomans; Miss Pennsylvania USA, Jasmine Daniels; and Miss Texas USA, Lluvia Alzate.

The contestants represented each of the country’s states, plus the District of Columbia. Competition areas included interviews, swimsuit and evening gown competitions, final question and final look.

Voigt’s Miss USA biography allears below:

“Noelia Voigt embodies the essence of a transformational leader and a force for good. As an Interior Design student, her dream is to establish her own design firm and host a TV show, where she gives back to families in need of a home makeover.

“Her bilingual background as a Venezuelan-American woman enriches her cultural perspective. As the daughter of a Venezuelan immigrant, immigration rights are incredibly important to her. With a remarkable commitment to advocacy, Noelia has championed Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention for six years alongside the One Love Foundation, educating over a thousand students nationwide about the critical aspects of healthy and unhealthy relationships.

“She is also a published children’s book author. Off-duty, Noelia finds joy in teaching her Australian Shepherd, Mila, tricks, going car camping amidst Utah’s National Parks, and Latin dancing. Her fascination with severe weather fuels her aspiration for future storm chasing adventures.”