Missing and endangered person advisory issued for West Valley City teen

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City Police Department has issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Ryker Buxton, an 18-year-old man with mental delays who was last seen Thursday evening.

Buxton was last seen near 2994 S. Glen Eagles Drive (5640 West) in West Valley City. According to authorities, he has the mental capacity of a 7- to 12-year-old and requires daily medication, which he may not have with him.

He is described as:

Age: 18

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 120 pounds

Hair: Brown

Brown Eyes: Blue

Clothing: Black hoodie, blue jeans, brown work boots

Other: Wears glasses and may be riding a bicycle

Due to his cognitive delays and medical needs, Buxton is considered endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000, referencing case number WV25-38333.

Authorities are actively searching and ask the public to report any sightings immediately.