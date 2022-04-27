Missing Dammeron Valley man found deceased

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Dammeron Valley man who had been missing since Friday has been found deceased.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 28-year-old Tanner Marvel on Tuesday.

Stg. Joel Hafoka, WCSO, confirmed that Marvel’s white pickup was found a few miles off Old Dixie Highway, and his body was found nearby. Sheriff’s officials believe Marvel died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to reports, Marvel had been struggling with depression.

People having suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours a day, and accommodate English or Spanish speakers.