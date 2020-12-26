Missing Duchesne County man uses rifle to attract rescuer after crashing truck on SR-208

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Duchesne County man who was reported missing was found Friday afternoon where he had crashed his truck along state Route 208.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol news release, the man had last been seen Wednesday evening in Hanna prior to the crash.

The truck ran off the road near milepost 8 on SR-208 and came to rest about 50 feet west of the highway and down a 60-foot ravine embankment.

The driver sustained incapacitating injuries and stayed in his vehicle until about 2 p.m. Friday, when he heard a local resident shooting skeet in the area. The injured man called for help and used his own rifle to draw the attention of the other person. The person followed the sound of the rifle shots and calls for help until he reached the crashed truck.

“After locating the vehicle, he contacted Central dispatch and they notified EMS and the Utah Highway Patrol,” the news release states. “Fire, EMS, and law enforcement used safety ropes to scale down the ravine to get to the injured driver (missing person).

Highway 208 was closed from 2:49 p.m. to almost 4 p.m.

The driver was transported by Life Flight to the University of Utah Hospital for treatment, and the incident is still under investigation.