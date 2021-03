ROY, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Roy City Police Department was asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing, endangered 18-year-old Thursday night.

A short while later, they reported that Taysin Cartwright has been found.

“UPDATE: Taysin has been located and is being returned to his family. Thank you all for your quick responses,” Roy PD posted on Facebook.