Missing, endangered West Jordan teen found safe

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 13-year-old West Jordan girl reported missing Saturday has been found, safe, and returned to her family, West Jordan police say.

“The West Jordan Police Department would like to thank members of the community on their assistance,” says a statement issued Thursday afternoon by WJPD Officer Sam Winkler. “She has been located and returned to her family unharmed.”

It was reported Tuesday that the teen had made a social media connection with an unknown male, and had last been seen getting into his vehicle.

“We encourage parents to continue the discussion with their children about the dangers of communicating with unknown persons online,” the statement says. “Parents should continue to learn more about the dangers facing children by visiting child protection sites such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (www.missingkids.org). Information found on sites like this one are invaluable to ensure our children remain safe.”

Due to the nature of the ongoing criminal investigation, additional details are not available for release, the statement says.