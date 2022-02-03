Missing Ephraim woman found deceased

EPHRIAM, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ephraim woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found deceased, the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The woman was Shirlene Peterson, according to the SCSO. In the Silver Alert, her name was given as Margaret Shirleen Peterson. She was 86, and suffered from dementia. Law enforcement agencies conducted an intensive grid search for her Thursday morning.

Peterson reportedly left the residence prior to dawn. The temperature was in the single digits.

“We are sorry to inform the public that Shirlene has been found deceased,” says an afternoon post from the SCSO. “Our sincere condolences go out to the family. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

“Ephraim City Police Department will be continuing to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of this case. Please be patient as this will be an open investigation for a time.”