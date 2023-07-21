Update: Missing family of five reported found safe

LAYTON, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A family of five reported missing have been found, according to posts on social media.

“LOCATED SAFE” reads a brief statement by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on Facebook, followed by “No details have been released.”

Rebecca Dunlap Tracy, 35-years-old and six months pregnant and her four young male children ages 9, 7, 3, and 1 years old, went missing according to statements written by concerned family members and shared Wednesday afternoon by both the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Moab City Police Department.

Tracy and the children were reported last seen on security footage at 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, in Layton, apparently heading southbound from that area.

“THEY HAVE BEEN FOUND,” Elisabeth’s sister, Anna Walker, wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“Thank you for the huge outpouring of love, support, and your shares on Social Media. Every share had a positive impact on the success of locating the family.

“Please afford the family some privacy as the healing process is beginning.”