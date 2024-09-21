Missing hiker tracked, airlifted out of Bryce Canyon National Park

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Sept. 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who went for a day hike in the backcountry of Bryce Canyon National Park ended up spending the night in freezing temperatures before he could be tracked down and airlifted out.

Bryce National Park rangers were alerted at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that the 47-year-old hiker had not returned when expected from his hike, begun at the Swamp Canyon trailhead.

Park Rangers headed down the trail soon after to look for the missing hiker, but after hours of walking trails, the search had to be called off until morning, says a statement from the national park. At dawn, four groups of two crew members started the search again, splitting up to canvas the area near the last known location.

“Within a few hours, a crew spotted his unique shoe tracks,” the National Park Service said in a video shared on social media.

“After hours of following the tracks while calling for the missing hiker, they finally received a response. It took a bit more time to pinpoint the exact location, but the remaining crews responded to the area and together were able to locate the hiker.”

After spending the night in below freezing temperatures with very little food and water, the hiker was exhausted and dehydrated, “but luckily OK,” the video says. He was extracted from a remote area of the Bryce Canyon backcountry by a helicopter piloted by Utah Department of Public Safety based in St. George, and was treated by Garfield County EMS.

Image from Google Maps

“Our sincere appreciation goes out to all the rangers and first responders who made this rescue a success.”

The video text asked hikers to take precautions including appropriate footwear, carrying a map, and taking ample food and water.

“”At this time of year, you can also expect drastic fluctuation in daily temperatures, so dressing in layers is also highly recommended.”

Cell phone service is available in most areas of the park, and if unavailable, can likely be found a short distance away, the statement said, urging people in trouble to call 9-1-1.