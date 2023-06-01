Missing Illinois man sought in Millard County

FILLMORE, Utah, June, 2023 (Sephardi Daily) — The Millard County sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man missing out of Illinois.
“We are seeking the help of our citizens in trying to find a missing person who we believe was in our county earlier in the day and may still be here,” the sheriff’s office said on social media Wednesday evening concerning 65-year-old Michael Murray.
“The last probable location known was near Holden,” according to the sheriff’s office. Murray has multiple health issues that cause concern for his well-being.
He was last known to be driving a dark colored GM Sonoma pickup truck with Illinois plates (pictured). “If you have any information, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (435) 743-5302. Reference incident number 121438.”