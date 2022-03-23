Missing Magna 14-year-old girl found safe in Texas, suspect in custody, UPD says

TEXAS, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The 14-year-old girl believed abducted from Magna on Monday, and the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning, has been found safe, in Texas.

The man named as the teen’s abductor, 20-year-old David Lopez, has been taken into custody, according to the Unified Police Department.

She “has been located and is in law enforcement custody in Texas. Suspect is also in custody,” says a UPD tweet issued at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday.

“UPD will be sending detectives to Texas to continue the investigation,” says a follow-up text, issued at 5:28 p.m. “Further information will be provided upon their return.”

An initial alert issued Monday night characterized the child as a possible runaway, but a 9:50 a.m. Monday Amber Alert called her disappearance an abduction. The update came after disturbing social media messages were discovered, police said.

Unified Police Department officials said Tuesday morning that the girl may have been coerced to enter the vehicle driven by Lopez, and he could be headed toward Texas or Mexico. Lopez also goes by the name Amilsar Vasquez, the Amber Alert information said

A witness reportedly said there were other males in the suspect’s vehicle.

Gephardt Daily will no longer use the juvenile victim’s name or image, but will have updates on the case as additional information becomes available.