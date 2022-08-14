Missing Millcreek man found deceased

MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man reported missing in Millcreek last week has been found in a shed on his property.

Stanton Dean Porter, 43, had been missing more than 24 hours when Unified Police officials asked for the public’s help finding him in a social media post issued Friday. It was believed at that time he might be in the area of the Mount Olympus Trailhead.

On Sunday afternoon, Lt. Shane Manwaring, Unified Police Department, confirmed to Gephardt Daily that Porter’s body was found in a shed on his property Sunday morning.

Manwaring said the shed had previously been searched, but Mr. Porter’s body was in an obscured area.

Family Statement Regarding Stanton Porter’s Passing

It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning. The family would like to express our profound appreciation to friends, neighbors, volunteers, law enforcement and everyone who has assisted with the search effort. Stanton was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, veteran, and healthcare worker who provided selfless service to our country, community and family. Our love for him is infinite. We have so many wonderful memories of Stanton. Please share yours with us at Finding Stanton Porter on Facebook so we can collect these and create a book for his three-year-old daughter Elle.

Porter Family

August 14, 2022

An official cause of death has yet to be released.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.