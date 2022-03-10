Missing Missouri girl found safe in St. George; mother arrested

ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-year-old girl last seen Monday in Missouri has been located, safe, in St. George.

The child, named Piper, was found in the company of her mother, 35-year-old Valarie Baker, who does not have custody of the girl.

An earlier report from Missouri’s St. Charles City Police says that the child was taken during a supervised visit with Baker at a library.

“According to witnesses, Baker used physical force to take Piper from the library,” the original police statement says.

Baker was booked into the Washington County jail at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Jail records, which spell her first name “Valerie,” say she faces an out of state warrant, classified as a second-degree felony; a charge of assault/propelling saliva, a class A misdemeanor; and a charge of interfering with an arrest, a class B misdemeanor.