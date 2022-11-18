Missing Morgan County juvenile found safe in California

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile reported missing from his Morgan County residence has been found safe in Southern California.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to preserve his privacy, was reported missing at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his phone was found in a roadway in northern Davis County, where he was expected for an appointment for which he did not show up.

The phone contained information which led officers to believe the boy was in emotional distress.

Attempts to locate the boy were made by the Morgan County Sheriff‘s Office and nearby agencies. The family organized a large search party of volunteers.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a family member observed activity on one of the boy’s social media accounts, which led investigators to believe he might be in Southern California.

The missing boy was found safe and in good health by a member of the family and by law enforcement in Westminster, Calif. The Morgan County Sheriff statement says the boy is in the process of being reunited with this family.

“The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those who assisted in this case.”