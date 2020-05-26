Missing person from Sandy shot, killed in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing person from Sandy has been found shot to death in Tooele County.
“On Monday, May 25, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office received information from Sandy City Police Department that they were investigating a missing person report that may have resulted in their missing person being shot and killed in Tooele County,” said a press release from Tooele County officials.
Sandy Police Detectives had questioned suspects Wyatt Smelser, Hakop Keshishain, and Izaiah Kirkpatrick, that were believed to be involved in the disappearance of the victim, the news release said. After the questioning of the suspects it is believed the subjects met at Keshishain’s apartment in Sandy, where they developed a plan to kill the victim.
“Sandy detectives were able to get one of the suspects involved to agree to take Sandy City detectives as well as Tooele County detectives to the location of where they shot the victim,” the press release said. “The suspect directed detectives to the area of Faust Road where the victim’s body was located approximately 2.5 miles south of mile marker 6. The victim appears to have died from multiple gunshot wounds.”
Tooele County investigators and the State Crime Lab processed the scene for evidence and the victim’s body was taken to the Utah State Medical Examiners Office. The three suspects have been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center for suspicion of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.
The victim’s name is being withheld until positive ID can be made, the press release said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.