Missing person from Sandy shot, killed in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A missing person from Sandy has been found shot to death in Tooele County.

“On Monday, May 25, Tooele County Sheriff’s Office received information from Sandy City Police Department that they were investigating a missing person report that may have resulted in their missing person being shot and killed in Tooele County,” said a press release from Tooele County officials.

Sandy Police Detectives had questioned suspects Wyatt Smelser, Hakop Keshishain, and Izaiah Kirkpatrick, that were believed to be involved in the disappearance of the victim, the news release said. After the questioning of the suspects it is believed the subjects met at Keshishain’s apartment in Sandy, where they developed a plan to kill the victim.